PSC looks to procure vaccines for nat'l athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission will work with other government agencies to ensure that national team athletes -- particularly those who will compete abroad in 2021 -- will be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said Saturday that he hopes national athletes will be vaccinated by January 2021, as there are several international sporting events next year, including the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Filipino athletes are also set to compete in several Olympic qualifiers, the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand in May, and the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in November.

"Ang Philippine Sports Commission ay parte siya ng DOH, GAB at saka CHED sa sports. We will communicate with the DOH to give priority to sports who will be competing for 2021," Ramirez said during an appearance on "PSC Hour."

"Maganda sana, by January na-vaccinate na ang mga atleta," he added.

However, he acknowledges that this is a tall task given the procurement issues hounding the country at the moment.

The Philippines is currently negotiating with Pfizer to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. saying that they may come to an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant this month or in January.

The country expects to receive the vaccine by March or April.

Despite these issues, Ramirez says he and his office will be proactive in trying to acquire the vaccine for the Filipino athletes.

"I will ask Marc Velasco, my chief of staff, to coordinate with DOH and IATF, if we can possibly be given some priority for the vaccination of the athletes who will be participating in Olympics, SEA Games, Asian Games activities sa darating na 2021," he said.

In June 2020, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said they will lobby for athletes to be prioritized when the country receives COVID-19 vaccines.

"Lalaban tayo doon," he said at the time. "Ilalaban natin 'yun, na i-priority natin. Ipa-priority natin 'yung sports, of course, because of the Olympics."