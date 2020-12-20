MMA: Brandon Vera, Team Lakay raise funds to aid typhoon survivors

MANILA, Philippines -- Local mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, led by ONE Heavyweight world champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera and the fighters of Team Lakay, recently came together to raise funds for those affected by the recent string of typhoons that hit the country.

Through their official Facebook Gaming page, "Truth x Lakay Gaming," the fighters raised P55,541 -- already beyond their initial goal of P50,000 -- with still a couple of days left in their two-week drive.

The Filipino fighters' audience has grown through their Gaming page which has drawn thousands of fans who want to witness their favorite MMA stars play popular games.

Their fundraising effort was launched last December 2, when ONE Championship and ONE Esports partnered with Save the Children Philippines.

According to an official message posted on the page, fans were invited to make donations through bit.ly/truthlakaysave. Those who donated also received the chance to win exclusive merchandise from ONE Esports.

Aside from Vera, Team Lakay stars such as ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio, former champions Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon participated in the two charity streams.

"I think this is an amazing opportunity to give back to the people and the fans who have supported our careers," said Pacio.

"We are glad to be able to help where we can, even in our own small way. I'm sure the funds we've raised here will be of great use, and we're looking forward to participating in more of these campaigns in the future," he added.