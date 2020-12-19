FIFA’s top fan goes the extra, extra mile to show passion for football club

When it comes to football fandom, Marivaldo Francisco da Silva has no problem going the distance. Or on match days, make that 60 kilometers. And on foot at that.

Da Silva last week bagged the FIFA Fan Award during an online ceremony organized by the sport’s world governing body.

The long-time follower of Sport Club do Recife in Brazil got the nod precisely because he’s willing to do the leg work — he walks to his favorite team’s matches covering the aforementioned kilometerage.

He says that’s a 10-and-a-half-hour trip from where he and his mother live to the stadium. (For Philippine context, that’s a little more than a back-and-forth trip along EDSA.)

“I’d prepared myself all week to stay calm, but suddenly I heard my name announced as one of the finalists — Marivaldo at the FIFA Awards — and I lost it,” the 48-year-old says in an interview on FIFA.com of his award.

“I wanted to jump, scream, go wild. I could hear people yelling at me to stay calm.

“I still can’t believe it. Am I dreaming? I keep thinking I am going to wake up. Please tell me this is all true?”

What’s unfathomable is his level of devotion to his football club.

🦁 Marivaldo walks into history! The man who unbelievably walks 60 kilometres to watch @sportrecife home matches wins the FIFA Fan Award 2020 🏆#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NZwCGdPjH4 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

🚶‍ Marivaldo didn't have the money for the bus fare, so he began walking 60 kilometres to watch @sportrecife games 🏟️



📱 He didn't own a mobile phone until someone gave him one a few days ago. It was used to film his reaction to winning the FIFA Fan Award. It's priceless! 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/qFzH5GV3ms — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

Marivaldo says he used to live nearer Sport’s home field, about a 3-hour walk. But his mother wanted to relocate, and even when they did Marivaldo took a bus or hitched a ride to attend matches.

It became more inconvenient for him, however, when he lost his job in 2016. Marivaldo said he and his mother were so poor he couldn’t afford anymore to take the bus.

“I came away thinking, ‘You’re healthy, you have two legs, the right frame of mind.’ So at the start of 2017, I started walking to games,” he says.

Marivaldo, who says he has been a Sport fan “since my mother gave birth to me,” doesn't sound sorry for his predicament; he appears to enjoy his absurdly long walk and talking about it.

He says he packs his drawstring bag with water and biscuits.

He acknowledges he could never afford to buy tickets, and relied on others’ generosity. “There’s always been someone offering to buy me a ticket, a guardian angel,” he says.

To make his show of passion more impressive, Marivaldo most of the time heads home the same way he leaves for the stadium — he hikes.

“I enjoy the walk a lot more when we've won though,” he quips.

“Marivaldo? Marivaldo? Eles falaram Marivaldo! Sou eu!” 🏆 pic.twitter.com/THp3Zujvl6 — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) December 17, 2020

For Marivaldo, he doesn’t use his lot in life as an excuse not to pursue his personal football dream.

He credits an innate sunny disposition for being able to deal with hardship — “When I was a child I was always hungry, but I was always happy.”

Now, his journey of hundreds of miles has led him to a place only a few devotees of the game have ever reached, that of receiving the FIFA Fan Award.

“I didn’t think I would ever have a day as happy as when I got nominated for the award, but today was 10 times better,” Marivaldo says.

“I’m so, so grateful. I can’t believe this has happened to a person like me.”

