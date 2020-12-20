Can't judge Kai Sotto from raw stats, says coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto has yet to put up big numbers for Team Ignite throughout their scrimmages, but head coach Brian Shaw remains pleased with how he has progressed since he joined their squad.

Sotto had six points and six rebounds in Ignite's most recent scrimmage, a huge 125-99 defeat to a team full of G League veterans. Jonathan Kuminga led the young group with 21 points while Jalen Green added 20 points.

The Filipino center took the fewest shots among the Ignite prospects, going just one-of-three from the field while Green made eight of his 18 attempts, and Kuminga was six-of-13. Daishen Nix was four-of-13 for 10 points, and Isaiah Todd went four-of-11 for 13 points.

"The way the game goes, he's not gonna put up super great numbers in a situation like this because it's a guard game," Shaw said of Sotto, who had five points and five rebounds in Team Ignite's first scrimmage with the G League veterans last week.

"He doesn't get as many touches as everybody else does," the coach admitted.

Nonetheless, Sotto's limited contributions on offense doesn't paint the entire picture, says Shaw. While he doesn't put up big numbers on offense, the coach has commended his impact on the defensive end as he blocks and alters shots.

After their second game against the G League veterans, Shaw lauded Sotto's skill set and basketball IQ as well.

"He does a lot of good things out there on the court," the coach stressed.

"So you know, you can't really judge him by how many points he gets here and there. He's getting stronger, he's getting a better understanding, he's improving," he added.

"And I'm really, really impressed with his skill set for a guy his size," Shaw said of Sotto.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto decided in 2019 to focus on his NBA dream, leaving the Philippines to train in the United States. Last May, he bypassed college to play in the G League with Team Ignite, together with other top prospects.

It remains to be seen if a year in the G League will be enough preparation for the 18-year-old Sotto. At the moment, his name rarely comes up in mock drafts for the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.