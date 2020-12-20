Boxing: Gaballo is interim champ after shock decision win over Rodriguez

Filipino fighter Reymart Gaballo is now the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion after claiming a split decision victory over Emmanuel Rodriguez, Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (Sunday, Manila time).

Scores were 115-113 and 116-112 for Gaballo, and 118-110 for the former champion for Rodriguez.

It was a shocking victory as most observers saw Rodriguez handily winning the fight.

Steve Angeles of ABS-CBN News North America noted that judges saw the fight differently, as the 24-year-old Gaballo didn't show much urgency in the latter rounds despite having been outboxed in the early part of the bout.

Gaballo, who hails from General Santos City, improved to 24-0 after the controversial result.

He was a late replacement to fight Rodriguez, after former world champion Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire tested positive for COVID-19 the week before the event.