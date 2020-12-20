Ada Milby is new president of PH rugby federation

MANILA, Philippines -- Ada Milby has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU), succeeding Rick Santos who has served the maximum of eight continuous years in that role.

Santos will still serve as a Board Member, and is now the Secretary General of the federation as well for the upcoming year.

"A big thanks for everyone's support over my last 8 years as President, and I look forward to building on the legacy of rugby development in my new role as Secretary General," said Santos.

"Congratulations to Ada in her new role as PRFU President in addition to her continued roles in Asia Rugby and World Rugby," he added.

Milby expressed her gratitude to Santos for his leadership, which helped ensure the stability of their organization amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm thankful that Rick will continue to serve in the capacity of Sec Gen as it will truly take a team to get through these difficult times and his wisdom will continue to be an essential asset to Philippine Rugby," she said.

"Rick is also now a member of the Development Committee of Asia Rugby and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build our local programs," Milby added.

Under Santos' leadership, PRFU became one of the most successful national sports associations in the country, producing multiple medals from international events including a gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the men's team and a silver for the women's team.

Milby, who adds the PRFU presidency to her roles in Asia Rugby and World Rugby, said they will prioritize player welfare and community safety when the sport returns to action upon the lifting of restrictions.

"We have a very robust 'return to play protocol,' prepared in line with global best practices and IATF guidelines," she said. "I am also hopeful that we can resume national athlete training in 2021 as both our men's and women's teams are competing at the elite level of Asia Rugby in the 7s format."

"From the success of the gold and silver medal performances in the 2019 SEAG, we want to ensure that we don't lose the forward momentum of those programs," she added.

Steve Payne will continue in the role of Trustee for Sponsorship, with Tim Kong Trustee for Performance, and Max Stewart as Trustee for Competitions. William Bailey was re-elected as Vice President and Treasurer, and Jaime Urquijo advising on Development, Sponsorship, and Business Administration.

The election was held via Zoom during PRFU's Annual General Meeting last week, chaired by PRFU Chief Executive Officer Jake Letts,, and attended by representatives of 15 senior clubs and schools along with the seven incumbent Board Trustees and PRFU staff and volunteers.

The meeting was also graced with the presence of Valeriano "Bones" Floro representing the Philippine Olympic Committee, Commissioner Charles Maxey of the Philippine Sports Commission, and Ghaith Jalajel from Asia Rugby – all key stakeholders and supporters of Philippine Rugby.