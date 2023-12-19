San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama of France awaits to come back in to the game in this December 13, 2023 file photo. Adam Davis, EPA-EFE

Victor Wembanyama's first clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to wait after the San Antonio Spurs said their sensational rookie would miss Tuesday's NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sore right ankle.

Wembanyama was listed as "out" for Tuesday's game on the Spurs' injury report on Monday.

ESPN reported the 19-year-old French star, who was the number one pick in the NBA draft, is not expected to miss much time.

The Spurs visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Wembanyama scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in 31 minutes in San Antonio's blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

In 24 games this season he has averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots and has posted a double-double in his past eight games.

Tuesday will mark just the second game Wembanyama has missed this season. He sat out a game against the Pelicans on December 1 with tightness in his right hip.

© Agence France-Presse