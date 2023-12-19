SMB's Chris Ross is latest PBA Player of the Week

San Miguel guard Chris Ross in action against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- As injuries plague the San Miguel Beermen, veteran point guard Chris Ross has found a way to up his game and keep their team in the hunt for a Top 4 finish in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The 38-year-old Ross came up big for San Miguel in the period of December 13-17, where the Beermen took down two powerhouses in reigning champion Barangay Ginebra and the TNT Tropang GIGA.

Ross put up 22 points in a 95-82 rout of the Gin Kings, then provided the steadying presence for the Beermen in a 98-93 come-from-behind win over the Tropang GIGA.

In the two games, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals as the Beermen improved to 5-3. They are now tied with NorthPort for a share of fourth to fifth places, giving them a shot to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Ross' leadership and take-charge attitude in leading San Miguel to back-to-back victories made him the unanimous choice as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week.

He edged San Miguel teammates CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz, the Meralco trio of Allein Maliksi, Chris Newsome, and Chris Banchero, and Rain or Shine’s Andre Caracut and rookie Keith Datu.

Ross was 6-of-9 from three-point range against Ginebra and sank a couple of timely treys in the endgame that took the fight out of the Kings.

Ross only had five points against the Tropang Giga, but hit a crucial three-pointer in the final 2:43 mark that sparked a strong finishing kick by the Beermen and completed the reversal.

In all, the San Miguel playmaker averaged 67 percent shooting from the field, including a high 58 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-12) coming from a man who has made a living of playing defense in the PBA.

