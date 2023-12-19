Quendy Fernandez of Puerto Princesa, Palawan. Handout/PSC.

MANILA -- UAAP Season 86 swimming MVP and Rookie of the Year Quendy Fernandez, carrying the colors of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, swept both of her events in contrasting fashion yesterday to become the second double gold medalist in the Philippine National Games.

A day after Miguel Barreto of Bulacan earned the distinction of being the first multiple gold medalist in the PNG, Fernandez emerged from the PhilSports pool in Pasig City with golds in the women’s 18-and-over 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke events.

In a race that went down the wire, the UP Diliman freshman narrowly won over Mandaluyong’s Jinzy Azze Dasion in ruling the 50-meter butterfly in 29.34 seconds to the latter’s 29.93 in the meet.

After a nerve-wracking outing in her first contest, Fernandez handily ruled the 100-meter backstroke in 1:07.66, nearly five seconds faster than Pasig’s Shane Francine Lugay (1:11.66) while elder sister and teammate Cindy took the bronze (1:11.76).



“I was not really expecting this because this is my first PNG so I am extremely happy. Hopefully, I can add more,” said Fernandez, 18, who marked her swimming debut for the UP Maroons last November with victories in the women’s 50, 100, and 200-meter backstroke events.



The daughter of a Palawan city government employee, the swimmer dedicated the accomplishment to her late Palawan Swimming Club coach Toyskie Dalisay, who passed away due to a heart attack last year.



Like Barreto, Fernandez was gunning to add more mints to her collection today in the 50 and 200-meter backstroke races and 4x50-meter freestyle relay the succeeding day.



In other swimming results, Makati’s Joshua Gabriel Ang topped the boys 18-and-over 50-meter butterfly (25.10) and Lucena’s John Neil Baderres in the 18-over backstroke (1:00.54) of the competition.

Making her only appearance in the PNG was 2019 Philippine Southeast Asian Games women’s marathon champion Christine Hallasgo, who claimed the gold medal in the women’s 10,000-meter run in runaway fashion in a time of 37:06.96.



The other gold medalists in athletics were Pasig’s Anna Marie Masangkay in the women’s open discus throw with a heave of 36.83 meters, Heart Sauso Duarte of Maasin, Leyte in the women’s U18 shot put (11.38), San Fernando, Pampanga’s Marvin Perez Ramos in the men’s U20 long jump (55.68) and Manila’s John Allen Butiong in the men’s U20 javelin throw (55.68).



Also winning golds were Mandaluyong’s Randy Degolacion in the men’s U18 2000-meter steeplechase (6:14.46) and Rashied Burdeos in the women’s U20 discus throw (36.27).