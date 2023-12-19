Premier Volleyball League Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Choco Mucho now has a leader to rely on – the franchise's first MVP, Sisi Rondina.

Rondina was instrumental in Choco Mucho's sensational PVL Second All-Filipino Conference run, leading her team to a ten-game winning streak in the elimination round, only dropping their opener against eventual champions Creamline.

She also finished the eliminations as the second-best scorer with a total of 194 points. She was also the third-best attacker with a 37.94% success rate and ranked third in receiving at 39.77%.

Alongside Choco Mucho's breakthrough MVP in the form of Rondina, the Flying Titans have also overcome their seventh-place finishes in recent conferences and have entered the All-Filipino finals for their first podium finish.

But they saw themselves fighting for tournament life on Saturday.

As expected, the fighting Rondina poured everything she had on the volleyball court with 33 points on 29 attacks – a PVL finals record by a local.

But it was not enough as the Flying Titans conceded the championship to the Cool Smashers. Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino, meanwhile, contributed 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin said Rondina desired to help the team in the first place, not just in enhancing skills, but to transmit a resilient, winning mindset which helped them this conference and would be a key factor moving forward.

"Umpisa pa lang talaga, 'yun 'yung gusto niyang mangyari, 'yung makatulong sa team kaya naman talagang in-accept niya 'yung offer namin sa kaniya sa Choco Mucho, talagang mapakita niya yung skills niya sa volleyball," Alinsunurin said about Rondina after the game.

"Actually, hindi lang naman score ang itinutulong sa 'min ni Sisi eh. The way siya mag training everyday, 'yung mindset niya talaga -- 'yung team namin is nahahawa talaga. Kaya sobrang thankful ako sa ginagawa niya, na kahit may nararamdaman siya, sinasabi niya: 'Coach hangga't kaya ko, lalaban at lalaban ako.'" he added.

“Iba yung puso ni Sisi pagdating sa laro, and sobrang ganda lang ng pagpasok niya kasi medyo down kami no'n, pero isa talaga siya sa reason kung ba't nabuhayan yung team, kasi kung ano 'yung nakikita namin sa kaniya, na-absorb namin," said middle blocker Maddie Madayag who affirmed their coach's thoughts about Rondina.

"Si Sisi, positive kung ano anong mga gustong gawin pero naging inspiration namin siya sa loob,” she added.

But Rondina, who declined to be interviewed after the match due to fatigue, deflected credit to Alinsunurin, who was also a monumental addition to the Flying Titans, in her acceptance speech.

"'Di man po namin nakuha 'yung gold ngayon, pero ito po (referring to the MVP trophy) 'yung para sa team namin. And kung may MVP man po, ito po ay kay coach Dante. Nagpapasalamat po talaga ako sa kaniya," Rondina said.

