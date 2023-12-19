Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, and Maddie Madayag of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After agonizing seventh-place finishes in the past Premier Volleyball League (PVL) conferences, Choco Mucho has finally overcome its challenges to reach the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino finals.

But despite falling to sister team Creamline in the championship series, middle blocker Maddie Madayag believes that Choco Mucho has become a powerhouse team in the league.

“Very grateful lang kami na at least everything is coming together, and nakikita mo na talaga na iba na 'yung galaw ng Choco Mucho kung paano 'yung last game namin this year,” Madayag said after the game last Saturday.

“It’s a statement to all the teams na 'di kami basta basta lang and I guess siguro we’re one of the teams to beat na coming into the next conference. Pero ayon it doesn’t stop there naman patulong lang kami,” she added.

Madayag poured it all in Game 2 by contributing 16 points, as the Flying Titans nearly escaped the Cool Smashers in five sets, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12, in front of a record crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

The team also saw its high-flyer Sisi Rondina soar and take home the best individual award in the PVL -- proof that the Choco Mucho has a leader to rely on.

The Flying Titans also eked out a 10-game winning streak in the elimination round – only dropping their conference opener to the eventual champion Creamline.

And with decorated coach Dante Alinsunurin at the helm, fans could expect more of Choco Mucho's brilliance in the future.

"Sa achievement namin, happy na rin ako kasi nanggaling kami sa seventh place, ngayon lumaban kami (sa finals) kahit sweep," Alinsunurin said.

