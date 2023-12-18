Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Onic Esports' Gilang "SANZ" caught eyes when it seemed like he refused to give AP Bren's Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel a handshake as they entered the stage of their Grand Finals match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

It didn't help either that he was known to taunt a lot in games.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But Phewww said it was all good and there was just a miscommunication onstage.

"Kasunod non si Kairi eh, tapos nakipag-fist bump. Tapos kinakausap niya si Kiboy na nakalimutan niya. Tapos tumingin sa'kin si Sanz tapos yumuko tapos nag-sorry," Phewww told ABS-CBN News after winning his second world championship title in Manila.

There was no bad blood between the two, as they even swapped jerseys the morning after their match, based on photos by Phewww on his Facebook page.

AP Bren shut down a Cinderella run by Onic Esports to emerge as champions in the Philippine-hosted M5 World Championship, 4-3. The next iteration of the tournament will be held in Malaysia next year.