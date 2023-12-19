Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for TNT against San Miguel in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA — Brothers Rondae and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson will team up for the first time in their professional careers as they hope to give life to TNT Tropang Giga’s winless campaign at the EASL.

TNT, who still haven’t won in four games, will be taking on the Taipei Fubon Braves Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.



Rahlir, who at 32 is four years older than Rondae, will be taking on the place of Quincy Miller. He previously had stints in Europe, Canada, and the NBA G League.

“I’m just showing him (Rahlir) what he is going to have to do when he comes out here, be aggressive, be a team player, play really good defense, and be a leader,” said Rondae of his brother who watched the TNT-Blackwater bout last week at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m just trying to show him when he steps in, that this is what we lead.”

“This is really big. So I appreciate [coach] Jolas [Jojo Lastimosa] and MVP [owner Manny V. Pangilinan] and all of those guys for allowing this to happen. Definitely, a dream come true for us,” added the former Brooklyn Nets forward.

Rondae was not around when the Tropang Giga lost their first home game at the same Laguna venue, 75-66, courtesy of the Chiba Jets.

Meanwhile, the visiting side from the P.League+ of Taipei is just above TNT in the Group A standings at 1-2.

Its lone victory came at the expense of the Tropang Giga, 106-97, a month ago at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.