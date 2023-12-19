Alex Cabagnot heads to Korea, signs with Goyang Sono

MANILA — Alex Cabagnot hops on a new journey and will be taking his talents to Korea.

The 41-year-old veteran gunner will be signing with the Korean Basketball League’s (KBL) Goyang Sono Skygunners as their newest Asian Import, the team announced on social media.

The former San Miguel Beerman star is a nine-time PBA champion, one-time PBA Finals MVP, eight-time PBA All-Star, and a one-time PBA Mythical team member.

His last stint in the 48-year-old league was when he played for Terrafirma Dyip last season. However, he only played for 13 games due to a torn Achilles injury.

The 6-foot Cabagnot, whose PBA career averages are 12.1 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, will be looking to provide his experience and leadership to the Skygunners, who currently have an 8-13 record in the Korean pro league.

He will be coming in to replace fellow Filipino import Joshua Torralba who was let go of the squad due to injury.