AP Bren captain Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel celebrates after winning the M5 World Championship, his second world title, in front of a Pinoy crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on December 17. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - When Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel started playing in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL Philippines), he was playing assassin and fighter heroes such as Harley, Fanny and Jawhead.

Twelve MPL seasons, four Savages, two world titles, two SEA Games gold medals and one Hall of Legend nod later, the 24 year old midlaner further cemented his legacy in the game after winning the world title, this time in front of a whole crowd of supporters at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

He was one of the centerpieces behind AP Bren's resurgence after losing the world title. He was one of three who stood standing when everyone else left; he was there when the organization missed the playoffs and the world championship twice.

Despite that, the 24 year old kept persevering. Now he and the rest of the AP Bren boys are back on top as the best MLBB team in the world.

"Sobrang saya na nakabalik kami dito at nakakuha ng world championship. After noong M2, sobrang nakakalungkot kami nawalan kami ng supporters at maraming nagdududa sa'min, maraming nagba-bash sa'min, lalo na sa'kin kasi pangit din ng laro ko noon eh. Kaya ngayon sobrang saya ko na naandito ulit ako," he told ABS-CBN News moments after winning his second world title.

Phewww is the last MPL all-timer standing after Jeniel "Yellyhaze" Bata-anon's transition to the Minana coaching staff in MPL Season 12,

Despite the turbulent yet short-spanned career in esports, the "Idol ng Mga Kids" will keep going while he can.

"Siyempre hindi ako titigil hangga't kaya ko maglaro," he said with a smile.

Aside from continuing his professional career, Phewww said he will be preparing for his wedding with team correspondent Icey Vallesteros scheduled for next year.

In the post-match interview, he said the team eyes to qualify for MSC 2024.