KBL: Abando drops 30 in Anyang KGC loss

On the same day that his former team won the NCAA championship, Rhenz Abando played his best game so far as a professional.

The former Colegio de San Juan de Letran star fired a career-high 30 points, but it came in a losing effort as Anyang KGC bowed to the Seoul SK Knights, 82-81, on Sunday at the Anyang Gymnasium.

Abando's effort came on the same day that the Knights recorded their third straight championship, beating De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 finals.

His professional team wasn't quite as fortunate as Anyang lost for the third in time in its last four games to fall to 16-7 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Abando, who was the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in NCAA Season 97, made five of his seven three-pointers while also grabbing six rebounds and collecting two assists and two blocks in the contest.

Omari Spellman contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds for Anyang.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano and Wonju DB Promy overpowered SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 111-80, also on Sunday.

Both Filipino players were limited in the game: Alvano contributed five points and three assists, while Belangel saw the court for just seven minutes and was scoreless in Daegu's second straight defeat.

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers racked up a third straight win after fending off the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 79-73, at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former CSB star contributed 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to help Changwon improve to 13-9 in the season.

