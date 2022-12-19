Kai Sotto made his second straight start and helped the Adelaide 36ers hold on for a 93-82 triumph over the Tasmania JackJumpers, Monday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Sotto put up nine points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist as the 36ers recorded back-to-back victories in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League (NBL).

The 36ers finished the game on a blistering 24-7 run that allowed them to overtake the visiting JackJumpers.

Antonius Cleveland led the way for Adelaide with 20 points, making four of his nine three-point attempts. He finished with a double-double as he grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. Anthony Drmic had 16 points off the bench.

The 36ers return to action on Saturday, December 24, against the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the third game of their four-game homestand.

Milton Doyle had 18 points and six rebounds in a losing effort for Tasmania.

