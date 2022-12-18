The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during game 2 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament is down to its final game, with Katipunan rivals University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University battling one last time to decide the championship.

For the second straight season -- and for the second time this year -- Ateneo and UP will face off in a Game 3. The Fighting Maroons were triumphant last May, claiming their first UAAP crown in nearly four decades and dethroning the Blue Eagles in the process.

They have a chance to secure a second straight title on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum, though the Fighting Maroons will have to do so without Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero.

Lucero suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of Game 2, which Ateneo won 65-55 to force a decider. The high-flying forward had been superb for the Fighting Maroons in the Finals, averaging 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 blocks in the past two games.

"We didn't play well [in Game 2]," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde had acknowledged after their loss, wherein they had few answers for Ateneo center Ange Kouame. "Marami kaming early fouls as well sa mga bigs namin."

"Mayroon kaming chance to play better as a team, and to overcome kung ano ang pinagdadaanan," he added. "Kahit ano ang haharapin on Monday, haharapin namin."

UP will hope to get a better performance from Malick Diouf, who was limited to two points on the same day that he was formally named the MVP of Season 85. Carl Tamayo will once again be a marked man, after nearly leading UP to a comeback and finishing with 15 points in Game 2.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, for his part, still believes that his team has "the DNA of underdogs" even after knotting the best-of-3 series at one game apiece. They dropped the opener, 72-66, but came through with a superb defensive effort in the second game to limit UP to their lowest scoring output in the Goldwin Monteverde era.

Baldwin, however, would not make a prediction regarding Monday's game except to say that it should be "wild." Last season's result, he stressed, will have no bearing on how either team will play in Game 3 at the Big Dome.

"I don't think last season has anything to do with this season at all," he said. "We don't think that we are cursed by last season, and we don't think UP deserves to be champions this season because they were champions last season. They gotta earn it, they know that. We have to earn it, we know that."

Ateneo has gotten a superb series from Kouame, and they got a bounce back performance from Kai Ballungay in Game 2 after the Fil-Am forward was held scoreless in Game 1. But they are still looking to get Dave Ildefonso going; the second-generation star struggled with just three points on 1-of-11 shooting last Wednesday.

A win for Ateneo will give them a 12th men's basketball title in the UAAP, while UP is seeking its fourth.

Game time is at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Dome.

