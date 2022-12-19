Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix in action against Kyoto Hannaryz. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix soared to back-to-back wins after beating Kyoto Hannaryz, 73-65, on Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

They completed a weekend sweep of the hosts to improve to 10-11 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The result made for a great birthday weekend for Ravena, who turned 26 on Saturday. The Filipino guard made just one of eight shots for two points but made up for it with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in an off the bench role for San-En.

Isaiah Hicks led the NeoPhoenix in scoring with 23 points along with seven rebounds and four assists, while Daniel Giddens contributed a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyoto's Matthew Wright missed the game with a sprained ankle. The Hannaryz have now lost six straight games to fall to 7-14 in the season.

Also sitting out was Dwight Ramos, although Levanga Hokkaido came away with a 97-92 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies to end a four-game slide and improve to 6-15.

Justine Baltazar did not play for Hiroshima as they fell to 16-5.

Ray Parks Jr. is still recovering from a concussion and did not play in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 73-70 defeat to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Kiefer Ravena continues to miss time for the Shiga Lakes due to a leg injury. Shiga fell to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 83-69, to drop to 4-17.

Related video: