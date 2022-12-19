Archers Jathniel Caleb Fernandez of Baguio City and Adrianna Jessie Magbojos of Sta. Rosa City shot their way to a five-gold medal effort, emerging as the best performers thus far in the Philippine Sports Commission's Batang Pinoy at the San Ildefonso Central School in Ilocos Sur.

Fernandez, a nine-year old from the Baguio Pines Family Learning Center, was unstoppable in all fronts as he ruled the 10 meters (304), 15m (243), 20m (260), 30m (257) and final result (1064).

If he replicates the same shot-making accuracy he showed in today's Olympic round, Fernandez could come out with a sixth mint on his neck and emerge as the most bemedaled athlete here.

Magbojos was also unflappable in besting all comers in 10m, 15m, 20m, 30m and total.

"Gusto niya talaga manalo," said Randy Fernandez referring to his son Jathniel Caleb, who has trained under coach Alexis Requipo for more than a year just for this moment.

Mico Villaran of Bacolod City, for his part, is making the most out of his first and last stint in the country's centerpiece grassroots development program as he captured two mints in the 110m and 200m hurdles.



The 15-year-old Romanito Maravilla ninth-grader was just a class of his own in reigning supreme in the 110m hurdles where he clocked 15.17 seconds and 200m hurdles where he timed in 23.18.

Villaran was on course in completing a hurdles treble as he was competing in the 400m hurdles.

"Ang goal ko mag compete sa SEA Games at international na malalaki," said Maravilla, who got into running when his bid to make the school's badminton and volleyball teams failed.

While Villaran was busy racing in the 400m hurdles heats, Olongapo's Rafael Guinto ruled the boys' 5000m in 17:27.2 and Pangasinan's Marjorie Ragudos topped the girls' high jump with a 1.30m leap.

In cycling's individual team trial, Maritanya Krogg claimed her second gold by ruling the girls' individual time trial for 13-15 years old in 12:39.240.

The 13-year-old Baesa High ninth-grader from Caloocan will be gunning for a three-gold sweep as she is also entered in the road race set today.

Also striking gold in the event that started and ended in front of the Provincial Capitol were Pangasinan's Jerick Cabael (14:06.448) in boys' 13-and-below, Harvy Dolutan (22:32.823) in boys 14-15 and Aira Danara Gregorio (15:26.385) in girls 14-15.

Over at the Quirino Stadium pool, Angeles' Daniel Jonas Ocampo (boys' 200m back 12-under), Laguna's Jaella Mische Mendoza (girls' 200m back 12-under) and Lucena's Peter Cyrus Dean (boys' 200m back 13-15) all splashed through golden swims.

In the shadow box event of muay thai done online, General Santos raked in five golden performances courtesy of Atasha Althea Amoguis (girls' 10 years old), Keith Margaret Balinas (boys 12), Risha Althea Amoguis (girls 13), Aldrien Balandan (boys 14) and Rhyzel Chen Sevilleno (girls 15).

Olongapo and Baguio also each have three in the same discipline with Gabriel Sapao (boys 12) and Xian Denise Robillos (girls 14) coming through for the former and Laike Javon Casuga (boys 10), Lyre Anie Ngina (girls 11) and Edel Ali Ngina (boys 15) accounting for the latter's haul.

Other gold winners were Laguna's Brent Jossef Urrete (boys 11) and Pasig's Jan Brix Ramiscal (boys 14).