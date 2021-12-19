Shiga can't complete comeback against Yokohama

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars couldn't make it two wins in a row. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Shiga Lakestars couldn't sustain their momentum from yesterday's streak-busting win, and fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs 98-85 on Sunday afternoon at the Ukaruchan Arena.

The Lakestars, sparked by Kiefer Ravena, had ended a long losing streak on Saturday with a 76-72 triumph against the visiting B-Corsairs.

But they failed to make it two wins in a row, as they got off to a slow start with Yokohoma scoring the first nine points of the ball game.

Ravena conspired with Novar Gadson to help the Lakestars get back in the contest, and they were able to trim the deficit to as low as four points, 81-77, with still five minutes left off a three-pointer by Naoto Moriyama.

But Yokohama responded with 12 consecutive points, anchored by Leyton Hammonds, to break the game open. A three-pointer by Koya Sudo capped the run to give the visitors a 91-77 lead with three minutes to play, and the Lakestars never threatened again.

Shiga dropped to 7-14 in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Ravena finished with 22 points on 6-of-15 shooting, along with seven assists though he also committed four turnovers. Gadson had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Sean O'Mara had 19 points and 13 boards.

Hammonds finished with 28 points to lead Yokohama, while Reginald Becton had a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Meanwhile, the slump continued for Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB, as they lost 82-63 to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Region Plaza Joetsu.

It was the 18th consecutive defeat for Niigata, who have not won since a 77-64 triumph against the San-En NeoPhoenix on October 9.

Paras had just two points on 1-of-4 shooting, along with two rebounds.

Gregory Echenique had 18 points, seven boards, and three assists to lead Hiroshima.