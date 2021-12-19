Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon puts up a shot against Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA - Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero was pleased with the effort shown by Jio Jalalon in their game against Rain or Shine on Sunday, but is now hoping to see more consistency from the guard.

Jalalon earned Player of the Game honors in their 109-98 victory against the Elasto Painters, which gave the Hotshots a 2-0 record to start their campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The 29-year-old Jalalon came off the bench to score 14 points while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing six rebounds in under 23 minutes of action. He also had one steal, and committed just one turnover in his time on the floor.

"I'm very happy for Jio," said Victolero, who credited the bench mob of Jalalon, Aris Dionisio, Jackson Corpuz, and Ian Sangalang for providing them with much-needed energy.

Victolero noted that Jalalon's performance in the PBA Philippine Cup, held at the bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga, was "on and off."

"There's a lot of game na maganda 'yung game niya sa bubble, meron din namang hindi maganda," he said.

Jalalon averaged just 7.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game in the All-Filipino conference, while committing 2.0 turnovers per game. He also shot just 38.2% from the field in the tournament.

While it's still early in the Governors' Cup, Jalalon's numbers are more promising: 11.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.3% per game. He's only committing 1.5 turnovers per game as well.

"'Yung kanyang assist-to-turnover ratio, at least naging maganda na. And then 'yung contribution niya sa points, and especially on the energy, coming from the bench. 'Yun ang talagang malaking factor na nabibigay sa amin ni Jio, 'yung energy niya, at 'yung aggressiveness niya doon sa depensa," said Victolero.

What they need now from Jalalon is consistency, said Victolero, and this is something that he has already discussed with their guard.

"Consistency, 'yun ang pinag-usapan namin. I talked to Jio na you need to be consistent, (kasi) 'yung contribution niya to the team is very vital," said Victolero, who wants Jalalon to be a two-way star in the mold of veteran Magnolia guard Mark Barroca.

"We want Jio to be also a threat on both ends of the floor. And, d'yan naman si Jio eh. Our first three years, 'yan 'yung contribution niya, double-double lagi 'yan," he noted. "So hopefully magtuloy-tuloy 'yung kanyang klase ng laro na 'to."

Jalalon and the Hotshots will have a tough test in their next game, as they take on defending PBA Governors' Cup champion Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico on Christmas Day.