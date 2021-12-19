PBA: Tenorio, Ginebra sink Phoenix Super LPG in OT

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee puts up a shot against Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- LA Tenorio drilled the big shots in crunch time as Barangay Ginebra broke the hearts of Phoenix Super LPG in overtime, 125-121, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

In front of a partisan crowd of over 3,000 at the Big Dome, the Gin Kings hiked their record in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup to 3-0, while handing the Fuel Masters a second consecutive defeat.

The veteran Tenorio nailed the three-pointer that sent the game to overtime, as well as the dagger three-pointer in the extra period.

