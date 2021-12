Calvin Abueva and the Magnolia Hotshots are now 2-0 in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots secured a second consecutive win in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup after a 109-98 triumph against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

American import Mike Harris finished with 26 points and six rebounds, while Calvin Abueva had 18 points and nine boards as the Hotshots maintained a perfect start to the season-ending conference.

The Elasto Painters, meanwhile, fell to 2-2.