Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball as Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Petre Thomas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss at least a month after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee, the team said on Saturday.

Davis suffered the injury during Friday night's game against the Timberwolves, when Jaden McDaniels rolled into his leg during the third quarter of Minnesota's 110-92 home victory.

After McDaniels collided with Davis, the latter fell to the court and immediately grabbed his knee.

Television cameras caught Davis falling to the floor again while heading to the locker room.

The sprain was confirmed by an MRI on Saturday.

Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the 16-14 Lakers this season.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)