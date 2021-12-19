Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Cedi Osman scored 23 points and Darius Garland added 22 as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers won their sixth straight game, routing the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday.

Kevin Love had 15 points, and Ricky Rubio tallied 15 points and 10 assists for Cleveland, which snapped an eight-game losing streak against Milwaukee. The Cavaliers led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter.

Jordan Nwora scored a season-high 28 points for Milwaukee, which has lost two straight and three of its last four. Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 17 points, George Hill added 14 and DeMarcus Cousins recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks played without Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are all in the league's health and safety protocol.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Bucks were also without Khris Middleton (left knee) and Jrue Holiday, who was given a rest day after playing 44 minutes in Friday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cleveland shot 50 percent from the field minus Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who are both in the health and safety protocols. All six victories in the Cavaliers' current streak have been by double digits.

The Cavaliers stormed out of the gates and led 34-20 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Garland scored 12 points in the opening quarter for the Cavaliers, who extended their lead to 42-24 on Rubio's trey with 7:26 left in the half.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 62-51 at the break after Nwora and Mamukelashvili hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the half.

The Cavaliers quickly regained control with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 31-18.

Rubio converted a three-point play with 2:38 left in the quarter to put the Cavaliers ahead by 30, and they took a commanding 93-69 lead into the final period.

The Bucks began the fourth quarter with an 11-4 run before Cleveland responded with five straight points to squelch any comeback hopes.

Jarrett Allen scored 14 points for the Cavaliers, who moved past Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings and now have the third-best record in the East at 19-12.