PBA 3x3 resumes on Monday for its sixth and final leg. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA - The fight for a Top 10 finish and the final leg championship are on the line when the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo resumes on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It is the sixth and final leg of the first conference of the PBA 3x3, with the Grand Finals set on December 29 also at the Big Dome.

Only the top 10 teams at the conclusion of the six-leg event will compete in the Grand Finals, which has a total pot prize of P1.1 million. The champion team will receive the top prize of P750,000.

Already assured of progressing are: Leg 2 winners Meralco (370 points), Leg 1 champion TNT (340), Leg 4 champion Purefoods TJ Titans (300), and guest team Platinum Karaoke (290).

The rest of the teams are still in the running, including bottom squads Barangay Ginebra, NorthPort, and Zamboanga Valientes.

Leg 5 winner Limitless App opens its campaign right away in Pool A. The squad, composed of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes, clash with Pioneer Pro Tibay at 2 p.m. in the first of another heavy 16-game schedule on opening day of pool play.

In another Pool A game at 2:25 p.m., Platinum Karaoke takes on Zamboanga Valientes, before Purefoods faces San Miguel to open hostilities in Pool B at 2:50 p.m.

Terrafirma versus Sista Super Sealers go up against each other in Pool C action at 3:15 p.m., while Cavitex makes its debut opposite Pioneer at 3:40 p.m. in Pool A.

Four teams then play their first game in succession, with TNT battling NorthPort at 4:30 p.m. (Pool B), followed by Meralco versus Barangay Ginebra at 4:55 p.m. (Pool C).

The 3x3 games are open to the public, but fans are required to bring their vaccination card along with a valid government I.D. Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to watch inside the Big Dome.

Action resumes on December 21, with six more games in the pool stages before the top eight teams progress to the knockout phase.