NBA GMs have spoken — Erik Spoelstra is league’s best coach

In a survey of general managers, Spoelstra got the nod as top coach over the Raptors’ Nick Nurse and the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich. Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

On the strength of his Miami Heat’s improbable run to the 2020 NBA Finals, Erik Spoelstra was voted the league’s top coach, according to results of the annual general managers’ survey released Friday.

He got the nod over the Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse and the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich.

The GMs surveyed also voted the 13-year Heat shot-caller the “best manager/motivator” and the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments, according to an article posted on the Sun-Sentinel.

Spoelstra received 46% of the votes as best coach, 32% as top motivator, and 26% as best in adjusting, the Sun-Sentinel also reported.

The US-raised Filipino coach’s reputation received a massive boost after he led the fifth-seeded Heat to the NBA Finals, ousting Eastern Conference contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

In the title series, Spoelstra and co. took the Los Angeles Lakers to 6 games — despite injuries to key players — before falling.

With a squad led by Jimmy Butler and steeled by playing one fruitful season together, Spoelstra hopes Miami could duplicate its finish in the past season, heck, even surpass.

“It’s a quicker turnaround for those kind of teams, but if you consistently go to the Finals, guys like Golden State, all of LeBron's teams, our former teams, those were quick turnarounds, finishing in late June and starting up in September,” Spoelstra said in a recent video conference with media.

“Regardless, those were quick turnarounds, but that's the price of chasing something great.”

