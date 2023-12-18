The UE Junior Red Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East and Adamson University continue to dominate the UAAP Season 86 high school volleyball tournament, completing a first round sweep of the boys' and girls' divisions, respectively, on Sunday at the Adamson Gym in Malate, Manila.

The Junior Red Warriors improved to 7-0 after a 23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-21 win over the University of Santo Tomas Junior Golden Spikers, with one of last year's Best Outside Hitters, Jan Macam leading the way.

Leading by just two points at 22-20 in the fourth set, UE proceeded to win three of the last four rallies, with Macam firing off a kill and Xyrone Montemayor taking care of an overpassed ball from UST. A net fault by the Junior Golden Spikers ended the match in the Junior Red Warriors' favor.

"Malaki talagang naitulong nung exposure namin bago mag-start 'yung season. Kumbaga, 'yung skills nila doon tumaas," UE head coach Raffy Mosuela said as the last season's third-placers competed at the Palarong Pambansa early this year prior to the UAAP Season.

"In terms of system, medyo na-familiarize na 'yung mga bata sa system na ginagawa ko. May mga adjustments na lang kaming ginagawa, depende sa kalaban."

With the loss, UST slipped to a 3-4 win-loss record for fifth place after the first round, a game behind Adamson's 4-3 card and a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, the Lady Baby Falcons made it six wins in a row after a stunning triumph over their tormentors in the Season 85 Finals, the National University-Nazareth School Lady Bullpups, 28-26, 17-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12.

Adamson had to recover from a 1-2 set deficit to complete the victory, with captain Shaina Nitura taking the cudgels on both sides of the floor with the fifth set.

The Season 85 Best Outside Hitter fired consecutive back-row kills to send the Lady Baby Falcons at an 11-8 advantage before fellow wing spikers Samantha Cantada and Abegail Segui finished the job for the home side.

"Siguro, sabi ko nga, 'yung mindset lang namin is take it one game at a time. And dapat andon 'yung respect na paghandaan namin 'yung kahit sino ang kalaban," Adamson head coach JP Yude shared.

"Yung relationship namin sa isa't isa, relationship ng coaches sa mga bata, 'yun siguro 'yung nagwowork kaya nasweep namin 'yung first round. Sabi ko lang rin sa kanila, wala naman silang dapat patunayan.. Magagaling na sila at pakita lang nila 'yung kaya nila."

In another match, the NU-Nazareth Bullpups completed a reverse sweep over FEU-Diliman, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22, 19-17. They improved to 6-1, while the Baby Tamaraws saw their five-match winning streak come to an end. They fell to 5-2, good for the third spot.

In the girls' division, the FEU-Diliman Lady Baby Tamaraws improved to 5-1 after a 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 triumph over the UST Junior Golden Tigresses.