Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks in their December 2022 showdown. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is set to headline ONE Championship’s ONE 166.



The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion will be looking to redeem himself as he is set to lock horns with reigning champ Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks in a five-round faceoff at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1 in Qatar.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“The holidays will have to be put on hold for me,” said Pacio, who endured a unanimous decision championship defeat against Brooks in December 2022.

“I’m excited for this rematch. You guys better look out for a better Joshua Pacio.”

Following their previous match, “The Passion” trained for two months in the United States with some of the best camps out west.

He then made a career move as Pacio, who fought under the banner of Team Lakay since turning professional, chose to join Eduard Folayang in Lions Nation MMA.

Since then, he has been on a roll, especially after his tough split-decision victory over the Dagestani wrestling machine Mansur Malachiev last October, which brought newfound confidence to Pacio.

“I’m gonna take all my time preparing, working my butt off to make sure that I get that belt again,” he said.

“I feel like I’m more focused this time and I’m confident with what I’m doing because I have a team, I have this brilliant group of people that I can collaborate and brainstorm with, and we can talk about the things that I need entering this fight,” he added.

Aside from their bout, Iran’s Amir Aliakbar, who is coming off three straight knockout victories, will be taking on former ONE heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar of India.

In addition, former ONE flyweight submission grappling world title challengers will also take the stage as Yemeni-Saudi BJJ black belt Osamah Almarwai takes on former IBJJF world champion Cleber Sousa of Brazil.