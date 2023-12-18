The UP Fighting Maroons with UP-PGH Pedia Ward nurses and medical staff. Handout/UPMBT.

MANILA — CJ Cansino, Gerry Abadiano, and the rest of the UP Fighting Maroons gave support to the UP-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Pedia Ward last December 15.

The UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finalists, together with the nowheretogobutUP foundation, brought toys and gifts to the children of the ward.

"Nakakataba ng puso na maging part ng ganito and makapagpasaya ng mga bata," Cansino said.

"Everyone's fighting their own battles and it's our time to show them that we’re in this together," he added.

"Mabigat para sa akin na makita yong condition nila. Pero iba sa feeling makita iyong mga ngiti nila kahit sa simple gifts at laruan," Abadiano shared.

"Masaya na napasaya namin sila today, pero mas marami kaming nakuha[ng inspirasyon] sa kanila."

This visit was a follow-up on the Maroons’ showing of support for PGH that initially started in 2020. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UP held an online kumustahan session with PGH staff and frontliners.

UP-PGH Director Dr. Gerard Legaspi welcomed the Fighting Maroons and appreciation for taking the time to visit the PGH Pediatric Ward.

"We are so happy to have our Fighting Maroons here with us today, spending time with the children under our care, spreading love and joy this holiday season,” said Dr. Legaspi.

“Hopefully, this is the first of many times we'll do this. UP Fight!” he added.

NowheretogobutUP Foundation founding chairman Renan B. Dalisay also shared the importance of this immersion and gift-giving activity to the Fighting Maroons.

"We want the Fighting Maroons to have this meaningful experience of getting to know and giving back to the people we play for. Ngayon, tapos na ang mga UAAP games, serbisyo muna uli," Dalisay said.

"Manalo o matalo, UP will keep serving. We will keep on fighting. Yan ang Tatak UP, yan ang mga Iskolar-Atleta para sa bayan," he added.



They also shared that this outreach program is only the first of many more as UP and the foundation look forward to continuing to support the UP-PGH Pediatric Department and the children under their care.



