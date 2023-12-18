Bulacan's Barreto shines in Day 1 of Philippine National Games

Miguel Barreto of Bulacan had a photo opportunity with Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachman after taking two gold medals in men's swimming. Handout/PSC.

MANILA — Lyka Labrica Catubig of Davao City claimed gold, while national swimmer Miguel Barreto of Bulacan garnered two golds to conclude the first day of the Philippine National Games held yesterday at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig.

Catubig dominated the women’s Under-20 3-kilometer walk in 16 minutes and 44.55 seconds to top the competition.

“I didn’t expect to win in this race pero talagang pinaghandaan ko po ito kaya tuwang-tuwa ako sa pagkapanalo ng unang gold sa PNG,” expressed Catubig, who secured bronze in the 2-kilometer walk in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa edition held in her hometown.

She also expressed her hopes of sweeping the rest of her events, namely the 5,000-kilometer run and the 5,000-kilometer walk.

Laurize Jeante Wangkay from Pasig secured a second-place finish (16:51.98), while Jane Krizzel Buizon from Pangasinan clinched the bronze (16:52.35) in the tournament that is finally making a comeback after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Santos Macuring also dominated in the men’s U20 3-kilometer walk (14:52.57), while Ainah Marie Agapito Masangkay topped the women’s open discus throw (36.36 meters),

Meanwhile, Barreto emerged triumphant in the men’s 200-meter individual medley with a personal best of 2:09.94 before concluding his successful outing with a win in the men’s 100-meter freestyle in 52.07 seconds.

“Mahirap yung mag-train as an athlete habang nag-aaral but as long as you are dedicated and train hard, malalampasan po ang mga challenges,” said the 19-year-old University of Mindanao BS Criminology freshman.

Barreto, a native of Malolos and a winner of seven gold medals in the 2015 Batang Pinoy, said he was happy about his two golds, particularly in men’s 200-meter IM.

“For the longest time four years na hindi ako nag-pepersonal best sa event of almost two seconds,” he shared.

“I am also proud for my province of Bulacan that I was able to become the PNG’s first double medalist,” he added.

The younger brother of fellow national swimmer Rafael Barreto is hoping for a five-gold sweep of his events, including the 400-meter freestyle on Thursday and the 200-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke on the last day of the meet on Friday.

Joining the list of gold medalists in athletics was San Fernando, Pampanga’s Marvin Perez Ramos, who topped the men’s U20 long jump with a leap of 6.34 meters.

Mandaluyong City’s Jinzy Morga Passion topped the women’s 18-and-over women’s 200-meter IM while Davao City’s Francis Greg Espiritu topped the boys’ 200-meter breaststroke event (2:25.72) for the other early gold medalists in swimming.

