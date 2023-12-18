Boxing: Eumir Marcial recalls humble beginnings in Nat'l Games

Eumir Marcial takes the win against his Syrian opponent on October 4, 2023 during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. PSC/POC Media pool handout

MANILA -- Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial was part of a star-studded group of athletes who attended the opening ceremonies of the Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games (PNG) at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Marcial, also present were Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, tennis star Alex Eala, gymnasts Carlos and Eldrew Yulo, Paralympian Jerrold Mangliwan, Bong Coo and Elma Muros.

For Marcial, the return of the BP and the PNG is very important for young athletes.

"Napakalaking bagay po, bilang sa isang atleta, lalo na 'yung mga kabataan. Dahil alam naman natin, sa nakaraang taon, sa pandemya, napakahirap. Wala tayong tournament. Ito, napaka-importante ito sa mga kabataan ngayon, para ipakita nila ang kanilang talento," said Marcia.

"Kasi, ano 'yung reason naming mga atleta kung hindi namin maipakita sa mga tao na ito 'yung talento namin? Kaya napaka-maganda na natuloy ito, at bumalik na 'yung Philippine National Games at 'yung Batang Pinoy," he added.

The Zamboanga native recalled his younger days, noting that the PNG was one of the stages where he honed his skills.

"Alam niyo ang dami kong pinagdaanan, Philippine National Game, Palarong Pambansa, mga National Open. Lahat, sinalihan ko yan. Ang dami kong karanasan," said Marcial. "Minsan natalo, umuwi ng luhaan na hindi ko nakuha 'yung gold, wala akong medal."

"Pero hindi po ako sumuko. Alam ko, tulad sa mga kabataan ngayon yung Eumir Marcial nandito ngayon magre-represent sa Paris Olympics, ganun din ako dati tulad nila ganun din ako."

As one of the Filipino athletes who have already qualified to next year's Paris Games, Marcial has not stopped training since he claimed a silver medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China earlier this year.

"After Asian Games, tuloy-tuloy po 'yung training ko," he revealed. "Sumama muna ako sa aking team dito sa ABAP. Dito po ako ngayon sa Rizal."

To better prepare for the Olympics, Marcial plans to have two professional fights before July. "Plano po namin next year, at least makapag-two fights ako before the Paris Olympics," he explained. "Dahil ngayon, nag-qualify ako for Paris Olympics, wala pong tournament na nakalaan para sa amin dahil qualified na ako."

"I think malaking bagay po yung maglaban ko sa pro para magtuloy-tuloy po yung kundisyon ko at siyempre additional exposure para mas lalo pa tayong lalakas at makuha yung gold sa Paris," he added.

He is targeting to fight in February and May. Marcial is hoping to return to the United States after 2023 to reunite with his team. If given the chance, he also hopes to train with other boxers, including former IBF bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

The boxer assures that he has his sights set on winning Olympic gold this time, after a bronze medal finish in Tokyo in 2021.

"Kahit wala akong pinaghahandaan ngayon, araw-araw andito ako, nagte-training. Dahil 'yung nasa isip ko, 'yung pagkuha ng gold sa Paris Olympics," he stressed. "Hindi 'yun magagawa sa three months. Dapat ngayon, simulan na namin."



