Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Photo courtesy of MWTC

ABU DHABI – World No. 8 Andrey Rublev and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas displayed their fine form against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 3 Casper Ruud, respectively, in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) semifinals in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

Rublev, the defending champion from Russia, scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alcaraz of Spain while Tsitsipas of Greece moved past Ruud of Norway, 6-2, 6-2, at the International Tennis Centre of Zayed Sports City.

On Sunday afternoon, Alcaraz and Ruud will have a rematch of their US Open final in the battle for third place prior to the Rublev-Tsitsipas final.

“I am happy with my performance,” said Rublev, adding that he will try to do his best against Tsitsipas because they “always have tough matches together.”

As for his stunning win over the 19-year-old Alcaraz, Rublev downplayed this as it was the first match of the reigning US Open champion since he retired in the Paris Masters quarterfinals in November due to an abdominal injury.

“I was lucky I already played one match (on Friday)... This match doesn’t mean anything,” remarked Rublev.

“It’s really tough, my first match since Bercy” said Alcaraz, but added that he is “really happy to be able to play again.”

Their semifinal saw Rublev saving a break point in the fifth game and taking a 4-1 lead with a forehand down-the-line winner. He went on to break serve to take the first set, 6-2.

A netted forehand drop shot from Alcaraz allowed Rublev to take a 3-1 lead in the following set, and the Russian broke for the second time in the second set to serve for the match at 5-1.

Rublev overcame three deuces, saving a break point along the way, to claim the match, 6-1, after he forced a backhand service return error from Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas was firing winners in the first semifinal, making him say, “I’m happy with how I move. I’m happy with how I respond to difficult shots.”

He also commented about Ruud, “Always a pleasure playing matches like this against the best of the best.”

In spite of his defeat, the 2022 Roland Garros and US Open finalist said he is glad to be playing again and that Abu Dhabi is the “perfect place to start” preparations for the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set, and served it out, 6-2, with a forehand winner.

The Greek was unstoppable as he blasted a forehand passing shot to break for a 3-2 lead, then broke serve by overcoming deuce with a backhand volley winner to be at 5-2.

He held serve to love to take the win, 6-2, after his forehand approach shot forced a netted forehand from Ruud.

In the first match of MWTC Day 2, World No. 14 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain became the fifth place winner after beating World No. 26 Borna Coric of Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

