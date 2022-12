Justin Brownlee scored 38 points on efficient shooting, and Barangay Ginebra waxed hot in the second quarter to down Magnolia 103-80 and take a 2-1 lead in their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Sunday.

LA Tenorio added 20 points for Ginebra, which took advantage of a Chicken Timplados Hotshots squad without a sick Paul Lee at PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Coach Tim Cone and co. can close out the series on Wednesday.

(More details to follow.)