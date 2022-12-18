June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen live to fight another day. PBA Media

Simon Enciso hit a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds, keying San Miguel Beer's 98-96 win over Bay Area Dragons in the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner's Cup in Pasig on Sunday.

In the next play, Devon Scott swatted Kobey Lam's layup attempt to preserve the win at PhilSports Arena, extending the best-of-5 series to a Game 4, set for Wednesday.

June Mar Fajardo scored 25 points for San Miguel, adding 16 rebounds and 3 blocks in 41 minutes.

Scott chipped in 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, CJ Perez had 17 points, while Enciso contributed 16 points, 7 assists while shooting 4 of 7 from 3-point territory.

San Miguel fell behind by as many as 14 points, but coach Leo Austria and his crew rediscovered their championship DNA.

Andrew Nicholson led the top seed Dragons with 34 points and 14 rebounds.