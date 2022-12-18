Letran Knights celebrate after winning their third consecutive title during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals at the Ynares Sports Complex on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Individual awards were scarce for Colegio de San Juan de Letran in NCAA Season 98, but the Knights were delighted to have come away with the biggest trophy of them all.

For the third straight season, Letran ruled the country's oldest collegiate league, taking down College of St. Benilde, 81-67, in Game 3 on Sunday night at the Ynares Sports Center.

Emerging as Finals Most Valuable Player was King Caralipio, also the lone Knight to make it to the Season 98 Mythical Five. It was a stark contrast to Season 97, when two Letran players -- Rhenz Abando and Jeo Ambohot -- were part of the Mythical Team; Abando also earned Rookie of the Year and MVP honors. Ambohot was also part of the All-Defensive Team.

"Wala 'tong masyadong awards sila eh, mga individual awards," noted Letran coach Bonnie Tan after their title triumph.

"At least 'yung award natin, hindi kayo makakalimutan sa three-peat natin, sa history na binigay natin sa school," he added.

Not only did Letran complete a three-peat: they also delivered their school's 20th NCAA championship, putting them just two shy of tying the record held by their archrivals, San Beda University.

This marks the first time that Letran has won three straight championships since 1982-1984, when the team was still led by the iconic Samboy Lim.

For Tan, what makes the championship all the more special is that they got it done even after losing a handful of players from last year's title team. Both Ambohot and Abando are now in the pros; Abando left Letran with one season of eligibility left to play in the Korean Basketball League.

The Knights were also without veteran point guard Fran Yu, who was suspended for Game 3 after being ejected in Game 2 last week.

Yet they still proved that they were more than capable of ruling the NCAA. In Game 3 against the Blazers, they pulled away in the second quarter and showed greater composure down the stretch to seal the deal.

"We lost several players… 'Yun ang malaking difference sa mga dating championship games na nilaruan natin. Buti nakapag-adjust kami and ang mga players namin," said Tan, who has called the shots for Letran since 2019.

"We're just playing one game at a time," he also said. "Hindi naman namin alam, like last season, na na-sweep na pala namin. Ang gusto lang namin, manalo, manalo, manalo. And matapos namin 'yung inumpisahan naming laro, 'no, na pinasukan namin."

Letran is sure to lose four players from this season's title team in Yu, Caralipio, Brent Paraiso, and Tommy Olivario.