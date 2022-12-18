Letran's Fran Yu. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Fran Yu may not have been on the floor for Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals, but nothing would stop the point guard from joining his team in celebration after the Letran Knights secured the title.

Yu's collegiate career came to an abrupt ending when he was ejected in Game 2 of the Finals last week, leading to his suspension for the all-important Game 3.

But even without their team captain, the Knights got the job done against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde. They pulled away in the second quarter en route to an 81-67 triumph in Game 3 that completed their three-peat.

Yu, who came out to celebrate with the Knights after the final buzzer, could not hide his pride at his team's achievement.

"Sobrang saya," he said. "Despite na wala ako, nandun 'yung team. Kaya nga 18 players 'yan. 'Pag may nawala, may magi-step up."

"Napatunayan namin sa NCAA na kahit anong gawin nila, 'pag tama 'yung ginagawa mo, makukuha at makukuha ninyo," he stressed.

Letran's appeal to have Yu's suspension lifted had been dismissed by the NCAA last Tuesday, and the Knights prepared to take on the Blazers without their leader. In Yu, they lost someone who delivered 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game; they also lost the emotional fulcrum of the squad and their go-to guy in crunch time situations.

But the Knights had enough firepower to turn back St. Benilde on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. They pulled away via a 27-12 second quarter, building a 23-point advantage along the way that proved big enough to withstand St. Benilde's last-ditch rally.

King Caralipio earned Finals MVP honors after putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3, but Yu also highlighted the performances of their less-heralded players who were given a chance to play in the do-or-die game and showed no fear of the moment.

"Sinabi ko lang … na maging kumpiyansa lang sila. Huling laro na ng season, wala nang magagalit. Buti na lang, nag-step up sila. Pinakanatutuwa ako kay Kobe Monje, ang ganda ng pinakita niya, quality na quality," he said.

Monje came up with big buckets in the second quarter en route to 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting along with four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 23 minutes of playing time.

"Hindi na mga bata itong mga ito," said Yu. "Pinong-pino na… Sana next year, makuha ulit nila."

That the Knights were able to win the crown even without him gives Yu great hope that they can push for a fourth straight title. Aside from the point guard, also sure to leave Letran are Brent Paraiso, Tommy Olivario, and Caralipio.

"Kaya nila 'yan," said Yu. "Ilan lang ang rookie diyan. Si Kyle [Tolentino], si Pao [Javillonar], si Kurt [Reyson], pangatlo [na championship] na rin nila. 'Yun ang madadala nila -- 'yung pagiging champion nila ng tatlong beses."