KBL: Abando, Anyang end skid with rout of Suwon

Rhenz Abando was solid on both ends in Anyang KGC's 89-77 victory over Suwon KT SonicBoom, Saturday at the Suwon KT Arena.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player made three of his five three-pointers to finish with 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist, while also registering four blocks in the contest for a superb two-way outing.

The result snapped Anyang's two-game slide in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League. They improved to 16-6 in the tournament.

Omari Spellman paced Anyang with 22 points, including four three-pointers. The former NBA player also contributed eight rebounds and four assists.

Anyang made 11 three-pointers in the game, with Byun Jun-hyung knocking down three triples en route to 21 points along with seven assists and three boards.

Jung Sung-woo had 23 points in a losing effort for Suwon.