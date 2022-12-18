Smart Omega during the world championship playoffs. Courtesy: Omega head coach Jericho Ambulo.

MANILA - Smart Omega has been eliminated from the Call of Duty: Mobile world championships in Raleigh, North Carolina after absorbing two consecutive losses in their playoff bout, Saturday (early Sunday morning in the Philippines.)

From the upper bracket semifinals, Omega first absorbed a 0-3 loss against Brazil's Inco Stalwart to crash into the lower bracket.

They fell in another loss to North America's Tribe Gaming, 0-3, for the elimination.

"It felt great getting into the top 6 and getting closer to the championship. It wasn’t the result we wanted but we tried our best. Biggest difference, I believe, is our teamwork has improved significantly coming in here," Head Coach Jericho Ambulo said in a statement forwarded to reporters, following the loss.

Omega, who swept the group stages prior, end their campaign at 5th-6th place.

Omega, however, will still take home $80,000 (P4 million) with their playoff standing.

The Filipino squad was the last Garena (Southeast Asian) squad standing after Singaporean-Indonesian squad ALMIGHTY fell in the group stages.