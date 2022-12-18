Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons, game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The spectacle of the UAAP Finals has not gotten old for Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin.

Baldwin steered the Blue Eagles to the Finals for the sixth straight time in Season 85, where they are playing against Katipunan rivals University of the Philippines. This is the third time in the last four seasons that they have battled the Fighting Maroons for the championship.

Ateneo triumphed in Season 81 before UP ended their reign in Season 84 last May, with JD Cagulangan's buzzer-beating three-pointer breaking the hearts of the Blue Eagles. They have the chance to bounce back in Season 85, as the best-of-3 series is tied at one game apiece after Ateneo's Game 2 win last Wednesday.

The contest was watched by a crowd of 20,616 fans at the Araneta Coliseum, and Baldwin later expressed his delight at having such a passionate audience.

"It's a fantastic spectacle. If people around the world saw this, they would not believe what they see," said Baldwin, a well-traveled mentor who has coached all over the world at virtually all levels of the game.

"It's such a tremendously well-behaved crowd," he added. "They're not negative. A little bit creeps in, but I'm American. If this was in America, they would be at each other's throats."

"So Filipinos should be extremely proud of the spectacle that is created here. And I'm proud to be a part of it."

Another capacity crowd is expected on Monday at the Big Dome, when UP and Ateneo battle for all the marbles. Like in Season 84, the men's basketball tournament has gone down to a final game and Baldwin expects a war as both teams gun for the crown.

"I think it's gonna be a wild game on Monday," he predicted. "[I] wish I could play, but I might foul out pretty quick. It would be fun."

"I can't predict it. I don't think anybody can," he added.

