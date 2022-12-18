B.League: Thirdy helps San-En snap 8-game slide

Thirdy Ravena in action for the San-En NeoPhoenix. (C) B.LEAGUE



Thirdy Ravena celebrated his birthday in triumphant fashion, as the San-En NeoPhoenix seized a 92-85 win over hosts Kyoto Hannaryz at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Ravena, who turned 26 on Saturday, came off the bench to provide 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal. The NeoPhoenix snapped an eight-game losing streak in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

They improved to 9-11 in the tournament.

Ryusei Sasaki led San-En with 18 points and eight assists, while Isaiah Hicks contributed 17 points and seven rebounds. Kosuke Kanamaru returned to put up 15 points as five players finished in double-digits for San-En.

Ravena was the only Filipino player in action in the B.League's first division on Saturday. Matthew Wright missed the game for Kyoto with a sprained ankle.

Cheick Diallo had 21 points and 17 rebounds in a losing effort for the Hannaryz, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 7-13.

Justine Baltazar did not play in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 112-87 rout of Levanga Hokkaido. Dwight Ramos missed his ninth straight game for Levanga as he is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Kiefer Ravena was also out of action as the Shiga Lakes absorbed a 72-65 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors. The elder Ravena has been dealing with a leg injury.

Ray Parks Jr. did not play in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 85-79 triumph over Shimane Susanoo Magic due to a concussion. The Gilas Pilipinas standout has missed back-to-back games.

In the second division, Kobe Paras came off the bench to help Altiri Chiba escape with a 75-74 triumph over the Nishinomiya Storks at the Matsuyamashita Park General Gymnasium.

Paras put up seven points, two blocks, and a rebound as Chiba improved to 17-5, keeping them at the top of the second division.

Jordan Heading had 13 points in a reserve role but Nagasaki Velca fell to the Saga Ballooners, 102-94, while Roosevelt Adams and the Kagawa Five Arrows also absorbed a 96-85 defeat to the Bambitious Nara.

Adams came one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds in the defeat.

Greg Slaughter did not play in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 83-65 victory over the Earthfriends Tokyo Z at Ota Gymnasium.