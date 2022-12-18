MANILA, Philippines -- Tankers Kristian Yugo Cabana of Lucena and Kyla Louise Bulaga of La Union joined Aubrey Tom of Rizal as the first double-gold medalists, while cyclist Maritanya Krog of Caloocan emerged as her family's new hope from a long line of champion racers as she topped criterium in the Philippine Sports Commission's Batang Pinoy in Ilocos Sur.

Cabana timed in a minute and 5.40 seconds in claiming his second gold in the boys 100-meter butterfly 12 and under to add to his 200m individual medley meet the day before at the Quirino Stadium pool in Bantay.



Bulaga, for her part, registered her second golden swim in the girls' 100m fly for 12 and under in 1:12.70 that came a day after she ruled the 200m IM.



The pair of feats put them in the elite company of two-gold winners that included Tom, a 15-year-old native from Cainta who topped the 100m freestyle and 200m IM in last Saturday's inaugurals.



Sharing the spotlight was the 13-year-old Krog, youngest sibling of former national riders Rex and Mathilda who captured the girls' 13-and-below gold in 37:43.519 ahead of Iloilo's Maria Louise Alejado (39:12.067) and Calapan's Jhanah Abella 39:16.426 in the race that started and finished in front of the Provincial Capitol.



"Pangarap ko pong maging national team at makalaro sa ibang bansa," said Krog after claiming her biggest victory in her young career.



Also striking gold in cycling were Emmanuel Arago of Batangas City, Jacqueline Joy de Guzman of Quezon City and Chris Andreu Ferrer of Cebu City.



Arago was a class of his own in the boys 13 and below as he almost overlapped the rest of the field before checking in at 36:5.012 seconds, or a whopping more than two minutes ahead of eventual silver medalist Dashiel John Carmona of General Santos with a 38:05.131. DJ Perez of Pangasinan took the bronze in 38:05.214.



De Guzman, in contrast, edged Davine Novo of Tuguegarao in a mad dash to the finish in snatching the girls' 14 to 15 mint in 46:48.768, or a fraction of a second behind the latter with a 46:48.928. Mica Angela Montaos settled for a bronze in 47:43.073.



Ferrer likewise needed a late push to snare the boys 14 to 15 gold in 52:44.492, besting eventual silver medalist Brendz Agyn Celerian of Iloilo City (52:44.850) and bronze winner Mark Dave Pipo of Ilocos Sur (52:45.069).



In girls' long jump also at the Quirino Stadium, Sophia Angela Mae dela Vega of San Jose City delivered the first golden feat in centerpiece athletics after she reigned supreme with a leap of 4.77 meters.



Dela Vega bested a field of 37 jumpers including Jesalyn Materdan of Masbate and Angelica Jane Balason of Quezon City, who copped the silver and bronze medal with 4.52m and 4.37m, respectively.



Over at the Caoayan Gym, Elaine Jane Calunsag of Bayawan and Hannah Shene Cabalida of Cebu City reigned supreme in weightlifting, a sport where the country hopes to produce another Hidilyn Diaz, a Tokyo Olympics gold winner.



Calunsag topped the girls' 26-kilogram division with a total lift of 55kg, 20kg in snatch and 35 in clean and jerk, while Cabalida blew away the competition in the 30kg class by lifting 74kg, 34kg in snatch and 40 in clean and jerk.