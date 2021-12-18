Zamboanga Sibugay Amin Mindanao swept BYB Kapatagan in 2 games to take home the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge crown on Friday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Despite a 4-hour delay due to power outage and a brawl, the Warriors knocked out BYB Kapatagan in overtime, 89-80, in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series.

Jaybie Mantilla was chosen as the Finals MVP after averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.5 assists in the two games.

In Game 2, he fired 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

“Since nag start kami dito ang dami naming sacrifices kaya ngayong nasa dulo na kami, laban na talaga whatever it takes,” said Anak Mindanao Warriors head coach Arnold Oliveros.

Apart from the title, Zamboanga Sibugay also won P500,000 after a bonus from Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“We waited until Game Two to announce it as a gift for the players,” said Mascariñas, a native of Butuan City. “This is our gift to the players this Christmas.”

Kapatagan did not go home empty-handed, getting P100,000 from Chooks-to-Go as well.

Zamboanga Sibugay also donated P100,000 to the Buffalos as most players of the runner-up are from Cebu, heavily damaged by typhoon Odette.