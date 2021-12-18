The Azkals finish the Suzuki Cup in third place in Group A on 6 points, with wins over Myanmar and Timor Leste and losses to Thailand and Singapore. Azkals Facebook

Bienvenido Marañon notched a hat-trick before halftime, and the Philippines men's national football team fended off Myanmar's comeback try to win 3-2 at the 2021 ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

Marañon, in his debut tournament since acquiring his Filipino citizenship, got the scoring going in the 16th minute at Bishan Stadium in Singapore, then added another 3 minutes later.

He netted a third just before the break.

The Azkals thus finished the competition in third place in Group A on 6 points, with wins over Myanmar and Timor Leste and losses to Thailand and Singapore, which placed first and second places, respectively, to advance to the knockout phase.

