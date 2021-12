The NLEX Road Warriors picked up their fourth straight win with a 116-86 beatdown of the Terrafirma Dyip, 116-86, in the PBA Governor's Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Import KJ McDaniels fired 34 points to go with his 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Kevin Alas added 20 points.

The Road Warriors mounted a huge run in the third quarter where they pulled away en route to their fourth win.

(More details to follow.)