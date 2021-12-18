Sputtering GenSan scored its breakthrough win in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational, beating Bulacan 90-82 in Pool D on Saturday.

"Thankful for the win, and we just wished that we were able to start the tournament as strong as this," said GenSan's young Fil-Am guard RJ Ramirez, a product of Far Eastern University who had a game-high 22 points built on 9 free throws.

Pamboy Raymundo added 18 points and 7 assists for the Warriors, who lost their first 3 games by an average of 8.3 points.

Bulacan, whose playoff hopes in this 13-day tournament ended due to having a 1-3 card, was led by the 20 points of Bryan Faundo.

GenSan will look to continue its spoiling ways as it faces Mindoro (2-1) Sunday at 8 a.m.

"Ang importante ay kung paano namin tatapusin," said GenSan homegrown player and actor Gerald Anderson, who finished with 2 points.

"Nakita niyo naman ’yung kanina nu’ng simula na kahit nu’ng simula ng tournament na ito, hindi kami nag-iiwanan. Nagtutulungan talaga kami."

In other games, Mindoro-EOG Burlington escaped Rizal-EMKAI XentroMall 86-83 to remain in the hunt in Pool D for a spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, Bicol-LCC Malls punched a playoff ticket after ousting Marikina 86-65 in Pool B, as Val City-MJAS Zenith ended its campaign on a high note with a 77-73 win against fellow also-ran Sarangani.