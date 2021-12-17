Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE - The remaining squad EVOS SG is a force to be reckoned with, having emerged as one of the dark horses of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships.

Now set to face Filipino squad Blacklist International and with their tournament life on the line, the MPL-Singapore champions want to catch the title favorites “off guard” with new strategies.

“We have strategies ready for Blacklist that we didn’t get to use before. So now going to the lower bracket, we’re able to execute what we have been planning for them,” EVOS SG coach Daryl “Youngin” Ng told reporters after their sweep against Malaysia’s Todak.

EVOS SG emerged as one of the dark horses in the competition, carrying through to their best performance yet in the world stage.

Recently, they beat the remaining Malaysian contingent Todak in a thrilling 3-2 outing which saw them eliminate the squad.

Blacklist will be facing EVOS SG on Saturday, 3 p.m.