Parks tallied 15 points in Diamond Dolphins’ win on Saturday. B.League Media Bureau

Ray Parks Jr. and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins upended Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses, 90-85, for a fourth consecutive win in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

Parks tallied 15 points, including 3 3-pointers, and 2 rebounds despite being saddled by foul trouble.

Nagoya improved 13-7 in the West, snapping Toyama's win streak at 3.

Grouses, which lost their third game against Dolphins this season, tumbled to 7-13.

Dwight Ramos scored 11 points to go with his 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

In the other B.League game, Ibaraki Robots yielded to Tokyo, 79-73.

Javi Gomez de Liaño was scoreless in 7 minutes of action as Robots fell to 3-17.

Alvark, led by Alex Kirk's 18 points and 11 rebounds, went up to 13-7.