SINGAPORE—Blacklist International are through to the lower-bracket final of the M3 World Championships held here after pummeling hometown team EVOS SG, 3-0 in the lower bracket semifinal.

Blacklist International capitalized on a botched attempt by EVOS SG to counter their lineup, behind Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano's Clint, who earned MVP honors in a Game 1 match that disposed of the Singaporean champs within 10 minutes.

EVOS SG was kept to 2 kills to Blacklist's 16.

Blacklist International once again overwhelmed the Singaporean champs in Game 2, only keeping them to just one kill and banking on one outplay to another en route to match point.

They continued with the snowball in Game 3 to boot the host country team from the competition.

With the results, they are set to face North American squad BloodThirstyKings (BTK) later at 7 p.m. tonight.

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza

Edward Jay "EDWARD" Dapadap

Danerie "Wise" James Del Rosario

Dexstar "Dex Star" Louise Alaba

Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

Salic "Hadji" Imam